Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.13 Million

Brokerages expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report sales of $522.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $488.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after purchasing an additional 129,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

