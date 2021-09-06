Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 577,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Edison International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

