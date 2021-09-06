Egoras (EGR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $795,882.00

Egoras (CURRENCY:EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Egoras has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Egoras has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $795,882.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00151393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00208892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.99 or 0.07530112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.71 or 1.00089282 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.86 or 0.00964241 BTC.

Egoras Profile

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras . Egoras’ official website is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

