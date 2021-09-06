Einsteinium (EMC2) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.60 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $162,231.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.84 or 0.00414481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,967,246 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

