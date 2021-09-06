Elamachain Achieves Market Cap of $4.71 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00066817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00017614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00140808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.86 or 0.00782023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

