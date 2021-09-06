Electrify.Asia 1-Day Volume Tops $12,789.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $826,011.99 and $12,789.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00017255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00156293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00766364 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

