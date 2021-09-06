Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $268.40 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 122.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,894,120,389 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.