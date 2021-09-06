Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,979 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,037. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

