Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 451.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 207,747 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,413,000 after acquiring an additional 668,541 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 35.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

