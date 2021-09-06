Ellipsis (EPS) Hits Market Cap of $310.52 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Ellipsis has a market cap of $310.52 million and $100.26 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00017873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00141703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00785903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 445,772,179 coins and its circulating supply is 333,938,807 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

