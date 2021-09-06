EMC Capital Management Cuts Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned 0.06% of Purple Innovation worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $2,119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 248.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 267.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

