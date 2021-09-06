EMC Capital Management Grows Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management owned approximately 0.13% of DMC Global worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DMC Global by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DMC Global by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DMC Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in DMC Global by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period.

Get DMC Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $39.95. 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.06 million, a PE ratio of 285.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $29.54 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.