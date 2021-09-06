EMC Capital Management Reduces Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Freshpet comprises approximately 0.9% of EMC Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRPT stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,790. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -316.10 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,455,304.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,467 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.79.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

