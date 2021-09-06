EMC Capital Management Sells 1,788 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

EMC Capital Management cut its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Transcat accounts for about 1.4% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.59% of Transcat worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Transcat by 436.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Transcat by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

TRNS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,048. The company has a market cap of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $67,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

