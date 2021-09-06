EMC Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

EMC Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total transaction of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $910,973,198 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $376.26. 7,511,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,546,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

