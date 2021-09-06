Eminer Price Tops $0.0057 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. Eminer has a market cap of $8.36 million and $2.03 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00066085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00139223 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00790667 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eminer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.