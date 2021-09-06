Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

ELEZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale set a $24.10 price target on Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZF opened at $22.01 on Monday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.