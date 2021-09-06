Energycoin Price Down 3.2% This Week (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $122,165.46 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00055367 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00029963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008620 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

