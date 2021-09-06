Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.52 ($13.55).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €10.53 ($12.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion and a PE ratio of -150.43. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.18 and a 200-day moving average of €10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

