Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.81. 3,094,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,104. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.