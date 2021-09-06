Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,035 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum China by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after purchasing an additional 126,128 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

YUMC opened at $62.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

