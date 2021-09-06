Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $13,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 296.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.48 on Monday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.81 and a one year high of $52.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43.

