Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 116,677 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,677 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $35.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

