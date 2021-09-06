Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 39,266 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Ares Capital worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

