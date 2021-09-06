Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 44,602 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 924,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after buying an additional 60,586 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

BATS:OMFL opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87.

