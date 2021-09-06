Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 73,873 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.