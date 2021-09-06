Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Comerica worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Comerica by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

