Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $84.95 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

