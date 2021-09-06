Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Entergy worth $14,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $112.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.19. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $114.88. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

