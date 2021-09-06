Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,079 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in Pinterest by 3.9% in the first quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $56.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.48 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

