Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

IGHG stock opened at $75.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88.

