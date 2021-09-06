Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 350,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BWA stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.