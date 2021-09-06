Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 12.29% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.