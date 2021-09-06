Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 409,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after buying an additional 311,763 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $25,194,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 181.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 253,096 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10,580.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 202,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV opened at $86.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

