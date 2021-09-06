Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $13,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,958 shares of company stock worth $2,088,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

