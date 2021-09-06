Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.46 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,068 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $13,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 814,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $13.37 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78.

