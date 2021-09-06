Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $385.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $389.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

