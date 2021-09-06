Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.64 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 73.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 21.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $138.96 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

