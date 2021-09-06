Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,234.0% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 247,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 236,450 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 178,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.