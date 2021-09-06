Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $61,228,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth about $19,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $194.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.59 and its 200 day moving average is $197.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

