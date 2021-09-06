Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,695 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Neogen worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

