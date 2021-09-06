Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Avantor worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 16.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avantor by 380.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 133,714 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,822 shares of company stock worth $23,382,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.23. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.