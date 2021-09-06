Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.86% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGZ stock opened at $119.18 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.45.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

