Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,372 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Armstrong World Industries worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $101.90 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

AWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

