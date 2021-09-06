Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,333 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.18% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,530,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $42.11 on Monday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.