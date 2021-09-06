Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 83,231 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Healthcare Services Group worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

