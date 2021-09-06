Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $23.33 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31.

