Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Ciena worth $12,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

