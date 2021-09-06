Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,024 shares of company stock valued at $118,480,343. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $298.29 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

