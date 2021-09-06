Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 138,309 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.39% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $37.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.60. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.